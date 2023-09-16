This stunning 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath house is a dream come true! The double-car garage and spacious concrete driveway offer ample parking. Inside, the kitchen boasts quartz counters, a stylish backsplash, and top-of-the-line stainless-steel KitchenAid appliances. Enjoy the luxury of LVT floors and recessed lighting throughout. The master bath features a deep soak tub and a zero-entry shower for ultimate relaxation. Step outside to the new concrete patio and appreciate the private backyard. Conveniently located in Greensboro, you're close to restaurants, shopping, interstates, and more! Don't miss out on this gem.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $429,900
