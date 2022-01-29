4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $429,900

Gorgeous NEW CONSTRUCTION in the desirable Northern school district. This spacious floor plan features almost 2,700 sf of flexible living space including a main level office, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and a 5th BR/Study with full bath on the main and adjacent to the living room. The beautiful kitchen features 42" birch wood cabinets, natural stone counters, and stainless steel appliances with a breakfast area and pantry. The living room features a gas FP. Upstairs you will find a spacious primary bedroom with trey ceiling, double vanities, garden tub and a separate shower enclosure. This home is located on a quiet culdesac with over an acre of privacy and just a short walk to Northern High School. (Northern Woods lot 6 amenities and features may vary per plan - see listing agent for details; image may reflect optional features. Septic permitted for four BRs)