NEW CONSTRUCTION, PROJECTED MOVE IN READY 2023! Home is the beautiful Wilmington floor plan with partial front. The first level host an office with double glass pane doors, dining room, open family room, breakfast area, and kitchen. There is an abundance of cabinets and counter space in this home. There is a charming peninsular style island separating the kitchen and family room. Plus, another island between kitchen and breakfast area. The family room is anchored with a charming gas log fireplace. First level flooring is Revwood engineered vinyl plank, counter tops are granite, and tile backsplash. Kitchen features natural gas range and stainless-steel appliances. Second level is host to the primary bedroom, 3 secondary bedrooms, and spacious open loft area. Over half acre homesite with tree lined backyard. This home includes our smart home technology package! ASK ABOUT SELLER PAID CLOSING COST WITH PREFERRED LENDER DHI MORTGAGE.