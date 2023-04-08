This home is the beautiful Columbia featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an office with double French doors, formal dining, and huge family room anchored with a beautiful natural gas fireplace. The home has an amazing open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings on the main level. This open floor plan allows for cooking in the kitchen while interacting with your guests and / or family in the adjoining family room. Durable and elegant RevWood engineered vinyl plank flooring covers the entire 1st floor except the power room. Upstairs this home features 4 spacious bedrooms all with large walk-In closet. The Primary Suite is huge with a spa like bathroom and huge walk-in closet. At the top of the stairs is a large open upstairs living area for additional entertaining space or quiet time. ASK ABOUT UP TO $10,000 SELLER PAID CLOSING COST. Projected move in ready mid to late August 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $433,025
