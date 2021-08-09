 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $440,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $440,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $440,000

Fabulous home in Forest Oaks with a resort-like paradise in the backyard! Enjoy 3 open porches/decks, a wonderful screened porch, beautiful gardens, fire pit, 2 gazebos, greenhouse with running water, barn with lots of storage, a footbridge over creekbed, and a bird sanctuary. Inside you will find an awesome great room for large family gatherings, a wet bar, open gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances. Superior finishes throughout, a nice bay window, and an oversized garage. The master suite has an updated master bath with a large walk-in closet. Enjoy working from home in this serene and peaceful retreat.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News