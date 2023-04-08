NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! The very popular Columbia floor plan is a 2-story home that defines the open concept layout. 1st floor is host to office w/double glass doors, formal dining room, and huge family room anchored w/ beautiful natural gas fireplace. A huge island separates the kitchen from the living room allowing active engagement with parties in both spaces. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets. Cabinetry throughout the home is the timeless Cane Shadow. Durable & elegant engineered vinyl plank flooring covers all 1st floor common areas. 2nd level is host to 4 large bedrooms, a huge loft and 3 full bathrooms. Primary suite features vaulted ceiling & huge walk in closet. Large cul-de-sac homesite w/wooded semi-private backyard that takes opportunity for outdoor living to another level, enjoy from the approx. 10'x12 patio! Smart home package included. Up to $5,000 closing cost w/DHI Mortgage.