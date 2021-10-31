4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $449,000

This lovely Craftsman home offers the perfect blend of historic charm and modern convenience. Ideally situated on a quiet street in Fisher Park, it’s the perfect launchpad for an active lifestyle. Walk to the farmer’s market, LeBauer Park, Children’s Museum, baseball stadium, Tanger Performing Arts Center, restaurants and breweries. A large, covered front porch and gracious entry/receiving room welcome you to a home anchored by a central three-story wraparound staircase. Enjoy an updated kitchen with leathered granite countertops, marble backsplash and farmhouse sink, and bath with custom double vanity and marble counter and floor. High ceilings, hardwoods throughout and abundant natural light streaming through large windows give warmth. A third-story walk-up attic is heated and cooled and is perfect for office, bonus storage, or playroom (not counted in square footage). Deck off kitchen and dining area overlooks large fenced-in backyard.