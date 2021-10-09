 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $449,900

Looking for a bedroom and full bath on the main level? This beautiful two story home has everything you need! There is a spacious great room off the kitchen and gorgeous dining room. The kitchen is immaculate with granite countertops and gas range. Second level primary bedroom and bath with walk-in shower. The second level also features a loft, 2 additional bedrooms and laundry room. Professionally landscaped yard! 2 car attached garage. Patio with brick walkway to built-in firepit. This home is move-in ready! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News