Gorgeous NEW CONSTRUCTION underway just a short distance to Northern High School. The Shackleford plan by Frank Betz is due for completion this summer in the small enclave of affordable homes at Northern Woods. Just a short commute to grocery and restaurants as well as popular northern schools, this home has a formal LR, separate DR and spacious Den with fireplace. The kitchen features solid wood cabinets, granite counters, and a stainless/black appliance package and is open to the breakfast area and overlooks the private, partially wooded culdesac lot. Upstairs you'll find four spacious bedrooms including a large primary suite with separate tub, shower, double vanities and a spacious walk-in closet. Pre-finished wood floors on the main level with ceramic tile floors in the full baths and laundry area. Brushed nickel fixtures, low maintenance brick accented exterior, a deck for entertaining and more (EST comp date July 2023 - image may reflect optional features not included)