4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $449,900

One of the larger lots on Checkerberry Square, you can enjoy the tranquility of living in Lake Jeanette at The Point. Walking trails around the lake, park like setting and quiet streets what more could you wish for! Enter the grand home that offers gleaming HWD floors on the main level with plenty of room for entertaining! Enjoy the large 15X12 deck for afternoon grilling just off of the breakfast area. The second floor offers FOUR BEDROOMS, two with private baths and two with Jack & Jill bath. Ample eave and walk in attic storage. Seller will consider best offer with pre approval letter or proof of funds by Sunday, March 13, 2022 between 4:00-5:00 pm.

