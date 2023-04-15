Not a detail missed in this stunning 3000sf home built in 2019 in the established Forest Oaks. On the main level you will find a spacious entry way, formal dining room with barn doors & french doors, living room with gas logs fireplace and large windows, grand kitchen with gorgeous countertops, SS appliances, breakfast nook with a beautiful accent wall, half bath & flex space that could be converted back to main level laundry or a pantry. All bedrooms are on second level. The primary suite offers so much space; two closets, dual vanity sink, water closet, shower & linen closet. Second bedroom has its own bathroom & could be a second primary bedroom. Bedrooms 3&4 have a jack and jill bathroom. Spacious landing & laundry are also upstairs. Nice fenced in yard & deck on the back of the home. There are two additional parcels being sold with the home. Total land is .8 acres. Convenient to town, yet nestled back on a dead end road. Join the country club for pool, gym, golf & much more!