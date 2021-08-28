 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $450,000

NEW Construction in Northern Estates! Desirable Northern School District with low county taxes on large .73 acre private lot. 4 side painted brick with white shutters, open floor plan on main with dark hardwoods, gas fireplace, formal dining room w/wainscoting, breakfast room, kitchen w/SS appliances, sleek white cabinetry, gas range, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, pantry & center island. 2nd floor features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths & a laundry room. Master bath features dual vanity, walk in shower and soaking tub. Private lot in established community w/2 car garage & extended 14x10 rear deck. Gorgeous modern farmhouse style colors, fixtures & extensive moldings/built ins throughout. Shopping, Dining & Nature Trails are just around the corner! Some interior photos are representative of a completed home with similar finishes. Estimated completion in September.

