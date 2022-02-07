4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $450,000

Welcome Home! This beautiful, well maintained home located in the Southeast part of Guilford County has it all! Features such as hardwoods throughout the main, Upgraded cherry cabinets in the kitchen, Primary Suite on main, a 2 story foyer, 2-car attached garage and plantation shutters are not even the best part of this home. The exterior boasts a peaceful, outdoor oasis with a 2 Tiered Deck, Privacy Fence, walking trails and a welcoming outdoor fire pit area that surely makes this home the perfect place to relax and enjoy all this home has to offer.