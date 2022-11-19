4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $450,000

Beautiful New Construction with Northern Schools! Check out this spacious floor plan on a 1.5 acre lot in Northern Woods, an affordable enclave of less than a dozen homes near Northern HS. The Wynnmeade plan has a main level Study, open Kitchen with Breakfast area, formal DR, Great Room and an optional 5th BR/Office. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms including a gorgeous primary suite with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and vaulted ceiling. Features include durable laminate wood and ceramic tile flooring, white kitchen cabinets with luna pearl granite and SS appliances, a brick accented exterior, and a wooden deck for back yard enjoyment all on a private 1.5 acre lot. Image may reflect optional features not included in the build so see Listing Agt for details, est completion date Feb/Mar 2023.