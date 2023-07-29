NEW Construction located on a private culdesac near Northern Schools. This four bedroom home features formal living and dining rooms, a spacious eat-in kitchen and huge den with propane gas-log fireplace. The kitchen has 42" maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Flooring will include pre-finished wood floors on the main level, ceramic tile in the full baths & laundry area and carpet throughout the rest of the home. All four bedrooms are located upstairs in this plan. The home is wrapped with low maintenance vinyl and accented with a brick front. A deck overlooks the acre sized lot located on a private culdesac. (Lot 07 is 2600 plan with an estimated completion date of Sept 2023)