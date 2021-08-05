4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $459,000

You'll love this stunning move-in-ready 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home w/ guest room, or office on main level w/ private access to full bath. This immaculate home rests on a lot of 0.7 acres on a peaceful cul-de-sac with fully fenced backyard, screened porch, & extended deck overlooking the backyard w/ stone paved patio. Features of this beautiful home include an open kitchen, breakfast area, & family room. The home is graced w/ hardwood flooring all 1st floor common areas and accented w/ heavy moldings throughout. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, gas range, Butler's pantry cabinetry & spacious walk-in pantry. Large loft area for relaxation. Huge owner's suite w/ oversized walk-in closet, 5 piece bath & private sitting area. The home is upgraded w/ whole house water filter system & is smart home ready. All of this is situated in a convenient location w/ Northern Guilford schools.