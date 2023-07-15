Welcome home to wonderful move in ready home, tucked away in a private cul-de-sac, light, bright and open floorplan, great spacious greatroom overlooking the large kitchen offering SS appliances, a gas stove, large island with quartz countertops and farm style sink, pantry and bright breakfast nook, office/guest room/bedroom 2 is located on the main level, all other bedrooms located on upper level along with spacious bonus room with large closet, large primary bedroom with two walk in closets, separate water closet, linen closet separate shower, garden tub and double vanities with many draws and storage . Enjoy partially fenced back yard and large 2 patio spaces with all backing up to the privacy of woods, Enjoy community amenities, such as POOL, and Playground area, this is a walking community with sidewalks and street lights, This is a fantastic opportunity looking, wonderful home!