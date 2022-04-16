 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $469,900

Built in 2017, this four bedroom home has been meticulously maintained and features gracious entertaining space throughout the home. Stacked stone and craftsman accents greet you at the front door. As you enter, you'll find a home office with French doors which easily gives way to a spacious dining room with stunning arched openings and rich trim, all adding to the feeling of detailed appointment. The great room features built in cabinets framing the gas fireplace. The adjacent eat-in kitchen is highlighted by all white cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry and island workspace. Upstairs, you will be surprised by the size of the four bedrooms surrounding a common area for play or study. The primary bedroom has double door entrance, box ceiling and a luxurious bathroom - comfort height double bowl vanity in granite, garden soaker tub, separate shower and cavernous walk-in closet. Come tour this pristine move-in ready home started April 7th.

