This home is the very spacious and open Georgetown with a partial stone front and 3 car garage! The Georgetown checks all the boxes! It has 4 bedrooms and a 1st level flex room with a full bath and closet. The flex room can easily double as a quest room, study, or office. The main level is also host to the extra-large open area living room and dining room. The family room adds even more living space. The kitchen and breakfast area are anchored with a kitchen island and desk with upper cabinets. Countertops are granite with tiled backsplash. Cabinetry though out the home is our classic Cane Shadow color. The 2nd level is host to 4 very large bedrooms, a huge recreational / bonus room, and 3 full bathrooms. Bedroom #2 is an en-suite with full bath and walk in closet. The huge primary suite features a vaulted ceiling, 5’ walk in shower, and large walk-in closet. Huge tree lined backyard! UP TO $10,000 SELLER PAID CLOSING COST WITH DHI MORTGAGE AND SELLER PREFERRED ESCROW AGENT!