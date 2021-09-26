4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $475,000

Kinglet Commons, A Private Community That Gives You the Best of Everything. SFH Detached Patio Home w/2 Car Garage. Main Level Open Concept Kitchen (SS Appliances & Granite), Breakfast Nook, Keeping Room w/Gas Fireplace, Great Room, Primary Bedroom & Bath, Bedrooms 2&3, 2 1/2 Bathrooms & Laundry ALL on the Main Level. A Completed Upper Level Offers a Bonus Room, Office, and 4th Bedroom w/En suite, and Plenty of Storage. Entire interior has been freshly painted and Hardwoods throughout uppers and lowers. The Lake Jeanette Village is a perfect private community offering hiking trails and lake access to Lake Jeanette. Exterior Maintenance of the Lot Included in the HOA, Lake Jeanette Recreation Association is a Separate Association for the Swimming Pool & Tennis Club. This would be a Great Place to Call Home!