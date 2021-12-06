4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $475,000

SHOWINGS START 12/3/21--ALL OFFERS ARE TO BE SUBMITTED BY 5:00PM ON 12/8/21—OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 12/5/21 FROM 2-4PM. Beautiful Stonefield Homes custom-built brick home (with additional 2 car detached garage) nestled on a large fenced lot in the coveted Ridgewood neighborhood of northern Guilford County where taxes are lower than the city, but yet all of Greensboro’s amenities are within minutes. Come see why people are moving out of the city to enjoy the starry night skies and the extra space around them.