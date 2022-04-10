4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $475,000

A Fisher Park Gem! Filled with alluring architectural details from a bygone era, this 1915 single family residence features a Mount Airy granite columned front facade and entry porch. Its large living room, front foyer and dining room are perfect for entertaining and boast two sets of huge wooden pocket doors. Four bedrooms, two full & one half baths, and eat-in-kitchen, further enhance this special property's interiors. The inviting outdoor spaces include a screened porch, gated garden, private fenced back yard and natural stone pond. The stand alone two car garage adds to the rarity of this offering. Just a short distance from all that downtown Greensboro has to offer, this one-of-a-kind home, located in one of North Carolina's most sought after neighborhoods, awaits its new owner's vision as to how to further improve on its character and charm for a second century in friendly, historic Fisher Park. Come see this unique listing for yourself!