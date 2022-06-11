 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $480,000

Welcome home to your gorgeous all brick, 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in the desirable Griffin's Knoll neighborhood! Home features hardwoods on the main level, great room with gas logs, first floor guest suite, formal dining room with wainscoting, flexible loft area, second floor laundry room, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and soft close doors. Master suite is complete with a luxurious bath, featuring a 5ft tile shower, drop-in garden tub, dual vanity & huge walk-in closet. Home is smart home equipped/ready and comes with CPI Security System!

