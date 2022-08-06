4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $485,000

Beautiful 4BR home in Ashcroft Park. Convenient to shopping, golf, dog parks and community parks. Located in the desirable Northern District, this home has it all. First floor primary bedroom with tray ceilings, beautiful bath and huge walk-in closet, and 2 additional bedrooms on the main level. Entertaining space galore with an open floor plan and kitchen island to always be a part of the action. Keep the party going by shuffling through the sliding door from the living room to the screened in porch with attached deck. Not enough? The second floor bonus room has been converted to a theater room for your viewing pleasure, complete with stadium seating. Take a look and make this amazing home yours!