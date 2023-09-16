NEW CONSTRUCTION! This is the very popular Georgetown w/partial stone front & 3 car garage! Home is open & very spacious. Has 4 bedrooms, w/1st level flex room with full bathroom & closet. Flex room can easily serve as a sometime guest accommodation space, a study, or an office. The main level is also host to the extra-large and open living room & dining room area. The family room adds even more comfortable living space. The kitchen and breakfast area are anchored with a kitchen island and built-in desk with upper cabinets. Countertops are granite with tiled backsplash. Cabinetry though out the home is our classic Cane Shadow color. The 2nd level is host to 4 very large bedrooms, a huge recreational / bonus room, and 3 full bathrooms. Bedroom #2 is an en-suite w/full bath & walk in closet. The huge primary suite features vaulted ceiling, 5’ walk in shower, & large walk-in closet. Second level hall wall is very large & open. Enjoy tree lined backyard! Smart Home package is included.