Summerhill home tucked away on a cul-de-sac is ready to welcome you! An open layout and large windows in the living room allows natural light to flow throughout. The kitchen offers SS appliances, a gas cooktop, granite countertops, a breakfast nook, and a pantry. 1 of the 4 bedrooms is located on the main level, making it an ideal spot for guests or a home office. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms, a spacious primary bedroom, and a bonus room. Enjoy a large patio backing up to the privacy of woods.