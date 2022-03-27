A Fisher Park Gem! Filled with alluring architectural details from a bygone era, this 1915 single family residence features a Mount Airy granite columned front facade and entry porch. Its large living room, front foyer and dining room are perfect for entertaining and boast two sets of huge wooden pocket doors. Four bedrooms, two full & one half baths, and eat-in-kitchen, further enhance this special property's interiors. The inviting outdoor spaces include a screened porch, gated garden, private fenced back yard and natural stone pond. The stand alone two car garage adds to the rarity of this offering. Just a short distance from all that downtown Greensboro has to offer, this one-of-a-kind home, located in one of North Carolina's most sought after neighborhoods, awaits its new owner's vision as to how to further improve on its character and charm for a second century in friendly, historic Fisher Park. Come see this unique listing for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The emergence of a rare and potentially deadly virus among a common tick in North Carolina and the Southeast is causing researchers to speed u…
Officers responded to the Taqueria El Torito food truck, which was operating in the 2600 block of Randleman Road, after a man took an undisclosed amount of cash.
GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Mister and Miss will make history on Sunday, as award presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.
Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a shooting Monday in the 900 block of Dunbar Street.
JACKSONVILLE — An Onslow County teacher has resigned after he was recorded shouting obscenities and what one student called “racially-motivate…
The male, dark brindle pit mix was found in a crate about 8:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Oakland Place and Monroe Place. High Point Police Department investigators determined the dog had been left at the edge of the road the previous night.
Looking for a bargain on furniture? This Greensboro nonprofit might have what you're looking for at its auction.
Barnabas Network has over 500 pieces of furniture, from leather couches to chaise loungers and outdoor cooktops, in its online auction that runs Saturday through April 2.
GREENSBORO — In July 2021, the Boy Scouts of America reached a $850 million settlement with thousands of men who say they were sexually abused…
RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a rising force in North Carolina politics and a vocal pro-life advocate, confirmed Thursday that he and his …
Ten-time Country Music Awards Musician of the Year Mac McAnally kicks off Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation's "Live Music Vibe" initiative.