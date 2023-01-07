4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $499,500

Brand New Custom home built in 2022! My wife and I designed and built this home from scratch and it’s awaiting its next owner or occupant! This home welcomes you with features such as cathedral ceilings spanning front to back from the foyer, over the loft, and great room. The 4 bedrooms and 2 baths have 9' ceilings. Extra features include open shelf lighting in the kitchen. an instant hot water heater for those endless hot showers, a rain shower head and side shower head along with a Bluetooth speaker/fan so you can listen to your favorite tunes. Each bedroom has 1 USB port outlet along with the kitchen and the master which has 2. There is a natural gas modern fireplace, along with gas instant hot water heater and gas furnace. Included are new Samsung (except LG Microwave) dark stainless appliances and light W/D. The dishwasher is one of the quietest ones available on the market. The 4th bedroom is smaller with double glass panel doors, and can be used as an office, or nursery.