Summerhill home tucked away on a cul-de-sac is ready to welcome you! An open layout and large windows in the living room allows natural light to flow throughout. The kitchen offers SS appliances, a gas cooktop, granite countertops, a breakfast nook, and a pantry. 1 of the 4 bedrooms is located on the main level, making it an ideal spot for guests or a home office. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms, a spacious primary bedroom, and a bonus room. Enjoy a large patio backing up to the privacy of woods.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After Greensboro firefighter fired over 'Straight Pride' and other Facebook posts, crowd erupts at city council meeting
The Greensboro city manager defended the termination, citing Jones' "misuse of social media" and "disrespectful behavior."
Winston-Salem police searched Tuesday for human bodies at a former horse farm off Griffith Road in the city’s southwestern section, a law enfo…
"Charlotte and Raleigh, they had their turn. It's our turn now," Abuzuaiter said.
It's unclear when the road will reopen.
The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, Greensboro police said.