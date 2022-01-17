 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $499,900

You will wake up smiling in this amazing home on 6 acres in southeast Guilford County! Cooking will be a pleasure in the eat-in Kitchen featuring plenty of cabinets and matching Samsung stainless appliances. French doors access the large deck overlooking your own private fishing pond & boat house. Hardwood floors throughout much of the home. Do you need a studio or getaway or workshop? There's also a solar powered cabin w/internet and a large detached insulated building for your RV, Boats, hobbies etc. Enjoy nature from the lower-level screen porch. Washer and dryer will remain. Convenient location with easy highway access. This home has so many amenities - you'll have to see for yourself!

