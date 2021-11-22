4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $499,999

Absolutely FLAWLESS home on golf course on 10th Green in Forest Oaks. Low Tax rate & NO HOA. Master on main with his & her closets, in law suite on opposte side of master w/ full bath!! Bonus room upstairs. Lots of storage. Big 2 car Garage. Open Floor plan with gas log fireplace in living area. Chefs kitchen with custom cabinetry. Custom trim throughout home. Hardwoods on main, Large screened porch to relax! Invisible dog fence is also set up around property! Neighborhood Pool, Tennis court & Golf course! Hurry! Won't last long!!