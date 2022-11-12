 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $5,700,000

Sophistication at its finest. One-of-a-kind modern chateau stands proudly on a beautifully landscaped corner lot in the sought-after Irving Park neighborhood. Arcadia steel front door & oversized main level windows w/ laminated glass. Heated carrera marble floors & custom detailed molding throughout most of the main level. Christopher Peacock kitchen design, 3 ensuite guest bdrms, smart home, motor court, 1,200 sq ft stone patio w/ outdoor kitchen & fireplace, 2 blocks to Greensboro Country Club. Stone patio w/outdoor kitchen, fireplace and fountain.

