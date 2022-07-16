Coming Soon! Beautiful 4BR home in Ashcroft Park. Convenient to shopping, golf, dog parks and community parks. Located in the desirable Northern District, this home has it all. First floor primary bedroom with tray ceilings, beautiful bath and huge walk-in closet, and 2 additional bedrooms on the main level. Entertaining space galore with an open floor plan and kitchen island to always be a part of the action. Keep the party going by shuffling through the sliding door from the living room to the screened in porch with attached deck. Not enough? The second floor bonus room has been converted to a theater room for your viewing pleasure, complete with stadium seating. Take a look and make this amazing home yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $500,000
BROWNS SUMMIT — A fiery car crash Saturday afternoon claimed three lives, including a Greensboro fireman.
The event was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances" and a new date has not been set.
US to pay nearly $50 million to lease former American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro to house unaccompanied minors
The 100-acre campus in Greensboro will house immigrant children while they await reunification with family members or sponsors in the United States.
He couldn’t get a date.
Records from the U.S. Small Business Administration show the private, nonprofit school received two loans for $743,059 each, one in May 2020 and another in February 2021.
The trailer is on the upper parking deck on Fisher Avenue at First Presbyterian Church.
Multiple car accidents over the past weekend have affected families from around the region — many with ties to local fire departments.
The county health department said in a news release that the person is isolating and close contacts have been notified.
Community Crime Map allows users to view basic information about incidents and filter by type of crime, location type, block-level address, date and time.
At a stop in Greensboro today, Pastors for Peace will gather donations for their trip to Cuba and hold discussions about the impact of America's decades-long embargo with Cuba and other policies, which some feel have become outdated.