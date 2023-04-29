Desirable Summerhill Neighborhood, Welcome home to your open, bright and happy floorplan offering living room, dining room/office, and large 2 story greatroom with fireplace with gas logs and built ins which opens to impressive kitchen and breakfast area. The fabulous kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas cooking appliance, granite countertops, ample cabinets, a center island with generous counter space, and pantry, large 2 car garage, drop station area, wonderful natural light, screen porch, and big patio space, fire pit, with fenced backyard. The floorplan offers main level guest room/bedroom 2, all nice size bedrooms, spacious primary bedroom with two walk in closets, garden tub, sep shower, and double vanities, wonderful spacious bonus room, Convenient location to shopping areas, parks, trails and everything that Northern Greensboro has to offer, neighborhood offers sidewalk lined streets which leads to the community pool, clubhouse and playground for great fun for all!