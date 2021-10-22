Lovely 4 Bedroom, 3 full, 2 half bath home nestled on over an acre lot in Carlson Farms. Lots of space for everyone! Bedroom and Bath on main level. Updated Kitchen & Primary Master Bath. Study could be main level Den. Screened Porch, Deck, large Den & Bonus Room on lower level. 2-car attached garage,1-car detached garage & large workshop. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $510,000
