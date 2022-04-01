 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $525,000

Fabulous Home in Ascot Point! A great floor plan with 2 bedrooms on the Main level (One currently used as a office/den and 2 oversized bedrooms on the 2nd level. Each of these bedrooms have their own private bath. Beautiful 2 story foyer, hardwoods, wet bar, Pantry, 2 fireplaces (One in L/R doesn't work), extra molding all through the home. Abundant storage and the most gorgeous patio and surrounding gardens. This makes this home one of the most desirable in Ascot Point.

