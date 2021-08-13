 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $525,000

Immaculate brick 4bdrm/3.1bath, OFFICE & BONUS, 3 car garage (one temperature controlled) home. Beautifully RENOVATED primary bathroom. Neighborhood pool, access to Owls Roost Trails, impressive Great Room w/floor to ceiling stone fireplace mantel (ventless gas logs), office w/double french doors & vaulted ceiling, partial walk-in/floored crawlspace for storage. Designated exercise room, tankless Rinnai H2O heater, composite deck w/wrought iron railing, spacious screened porch, multi-level backyard w/steps. Kit. has double ovens, pantry, granite, SS appliances, gas stove top & plenty of cabinets. Butlers pantry/wet bar, w/wine cooler & sink. Wired for surround sound, central vac, security system. Gas line for grill, sprinkler system. 2nd bdrm w/private bath, 3rd bdrm w/direct access to bathroom. Walk-in attic space w/multi level storage. Spacious bonus room w/play nook. Large laundry room w/utility sink, iron board center, cabinets & space for drop zone. Extra parking pad in driveway.

