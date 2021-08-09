4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $530,000

Once in a lifetime opportunity for this stunning mid-century contemporary home! Sleek terrazzo flr greets you in the entry w/a dramatic mosaic stone wall. Richly colored h’dwood flrs come up to the terrazzo floor & usher you into spacious well-appointed rooms. The fabulous great room w/its vaulted wood ceiling meets a 2-stry stone fireplace that looks out through a wall of sliding glass doors to the inviting wooded grounds. Kitchens & primary suites are huge today & this home does not disappoint! The large primary suite’s windows flood the room w/light & panoramic views of the lush grounds. The primary bath is a work of art, w/its grand shower & multiple shower heads. In the Chef’s kitchen you are surrounded with Corian c’tops on sleek wood cabinets, a JennAir range/grille, & an amazing green house of windows in front of & above the sink. This delightful home enjoys an office, a lrg strge room, and is 1 block from Hamilton Lakes trails. Owners have employed many sustainability efforts