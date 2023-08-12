Immediately fall in love with this wonderful, welcoming open concept home. Spacious living room with fireplace and gas logs and beautiful kitchen with large island, granite countertops, SS appliances, pantry, smooth cooktop & built in oven and microwave. Main floor has engineered hardwood floors, guest bedroom suite with full bathroom, and flex room with French doors that could be used for office or playroom. Upstairs has spacious primary suite with engineered hardwoods, upgraded shelving in walk-in closet, separate vanities, and walk-in tiled shower. Upstairs also includes loft area, two more bedrooms, full bath, and large laundry room with extra storage shelving. Garage has extra storage space as well. Retreat to the level backyard perfect for entertaining or relaxing on the screened porch and newly poured expanded patio. Vinyl privacy fence and wooded area behind home adds extra privacy. Neighborhood pool, sidewalks, & playground area. Convenient to recreational activities.