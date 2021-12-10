 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $549,900

Welcome home to this move in ready beauty in Northern Schools! This warm and inviting home boasts 4 bedrooms with a complete 3rd floor living space and full bath. Enjoy the easy open flow kitchen and living space that gracefully flows outdoors to a screened porch with vaulted ceilings to enjoy all year long. Trex decking and private backyard make this home an entertainers delight! Ethernet installed, electric fence, updated HVAC 2019/20 2nd and third floor, newer carpet, NEST Thermostat.

