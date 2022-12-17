4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $549,900

New Construction Home! Situated beautifully on 3.82+/- acres with a long gravel driveway surround by trees and privacy. This beautiful Baily floorplan (4 BR / 2.5 BA / Loft) features primary on the main, 9ft ceilings, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen, coffered ceiling in dining room, quartz countertops in bathrooms, fireplace and hardwood flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. Primary features boxed tray ceiling, large walk-in shower, garden tub, linen closet, toilet closet, and double sinks. Back of home includes a spacious screened in porch with great views of the backyard to the back deck. Structured cabling package is included. The upstairs loft is great for a second living area. Home is equipped with a pest defense system installed in the first-floor exterior walls. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Specific Features are attached in the MLS.