4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $550,000

Gorgeous! This all-brick custom home features 4 sizeable br, 4.5 baths. Exquisite hardwood flooring with a 2-car garage. Not to mention, the inviting 2 story foyer that leads into a spacious 2 story family room, windows that create the perfect light filled great room, kitchen w/ granite counters and a HUGE basement with workout room, theater room, and bedroom. Welcome to your new home. Seller uses basement bonus room as 5th bedroom.

