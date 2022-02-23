Classic mid-century modern, J P Coble, NY architect. A lot of house for the $. Big rooms, Primary Bedroom up or down. Recently remodeled Kitchen, attractive metal roof, fireplaces in LR, Primary BR & outdoors in pool cabana. 4th bath in pool house. 40 x 20 in-ground pool, resurfaced inside in 2021. Patio 50 x 16 in addition to pool deck. Extensive landscaping. Latham Park across the street. Convenient to hospitals, shopping & Greensboro Country Club.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $550,000
