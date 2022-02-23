 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $550,000

Classic mid-century modern, J P Coble, NY architect. A lot of house for the $. Big rooms, Primary Bedroom up or down. Recently remodeled Kitchen, attractive metal roof, fireplaces in LR, Primary BR & outdoors in pool cabana. 4th bath in pool house. 40 x 20 in-ground pool, resurfaced inside in 2021. Patio 50 x 16 in addition to pool deck. Extensive landscaping. Latham Park across the street. Convenient to hospitals, shopping & Greensboro Country Club.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert