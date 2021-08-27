 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $559,000

Fantastic floor plan can accommodate at-home offices and or main level in-law suite!! Special features include 2 SPACIOUS PRIMARY BEDROOMS one on the ML & one on the 2nd. All full bathrooms have been remodeled. ML full bathroom is handicapped accessible. Updated kitchen with granite counters, all new SS appliances, tile back splash/large center island. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer convey. Spacious breakfast room. Large den with double French doors overlooking the back brick patio/gas log fireplace and built-in cabinets. Formal living and dining rooms. 9' ceilings on the ML. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Replacement windows/plantation shutters. 566 Sq.Ft.of unfinished attic space. Beautifully landscaped back yard with brick patio/irrigation system back & front. New low voltage lighting in shrubbery beds/back yard and patio. Over sized two car garage. No HOA. Easy access to the 840 loop, North Elm Village Shopping Center and Lake Jeanette

