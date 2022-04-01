4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $560,000

This beautiful cape cod is located in the heart of Old Starmount, one of Greensboro's most popular neighborhoods. This home features the best of both worlds- the charm and character of the 40's with the convenience of modern updates. Updated kitchen with honed granite countertops, farm sink, SS appliances and island. Open to dining room and breakfast space. Enjoy morning coffee in the sunroom. Main Level primary suite. ML Laundry. Huge BONUS room. All bathrooms have been updated. FOUR BEDROOMS and BONUS. Close to Friendly Shopping center, downtown, and highways. Great schools and neighborhood activities.