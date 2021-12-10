4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $564,900

MOVE IN READY - BETTER THAN NEW!! This custom 4 bed/4 bath Energy Star Certified Home built in 2019 sits on a beautiful 2.06 acre lot with access to SMALL POND in Northern Greensboro! Primary Bedroom plus 1 additional bedroom on the MAIN LEVEL! Upstairs you'll find 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, a HUGE FAMILY REC ROOM plus a SEPARATE BONUS ROOM! Quality features & details throughout including Hardwoods in all the main areas of the house including the Primary Bedroom, tile in the baths & laundry, Quartz & Granite Countertops through out, trey & coffered ceilings, Plantation Shutters on the 1st floor and a Pedestal Tub in Primary Bath. Outside you'll find a Private Yard w/Pleasing Landcape, a Screened Porch and a Concrete Patio! NO HOA DUES! LOW COUNTY TAXES! NORTHERN SCHOOLS! Call for more information! DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!