4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $565,000

Welcome home! Bright and airy home with primary suite on the main, with spa like bathroom complete with jetted tub and oversized shower! This house is perfectly located in a cul de sac nestled in the Blue Heron at Lake Jeanette. Need a home office? Perfect space with French doors for privacy. Enjoy gourmet meals in your breakfast room, overlooking great room with gas fireplace. Kitchen is complete with center island and custom hood and lots of counter space. Plenty of space for everyone! Three bedrooms and 2 full bathroom upstairs. Need more? Huge bonus room upstairs perfect for movie night, games, gym or a man cave! Enjoy grilling out on your deck overlooking your fenced yard! Lots of storage and an oversized garage. New roof 2021! New Hot water heater 2021! Move right in and call it home!