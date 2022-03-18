Picture-perfect home draws you in the moment you arrive & gets better with each step. Inviting covered front porch. Main level Primary Suite. Primary BA w/soaking tub & fully tiled oversized separate shower. Honed granite countertops, linen closet, water closet & generous daylight walk-in clothes closet. Fireside Great Rm w/volume ceilings has surround sound & French door overlooking serene backyard. Light-filled eat-in Kitchen w/honed granite countertops, subway tiled backsplash & 5-burner gas range. Wired center island, under cabinet lighting & butler's pantry. Bonus Room w/skylights. Walk-in attic offers expansion possibilities. Renovated Mudrm & drop-zone. Impressive storage & great natural light throughout. Custom pergola-covered patio is draped w/wisteria & flanked w/stone patios. Plumbed grill nook, firepit, water feature & cobblestone driveway extension. Specimen trees w/uplighting, stone-edged beds, full irr. sys. Neighborhood nature path leads to Ridgewood Swim & Tennis Club.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $569,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
On March 4, OSHA issued two serious and two repeat citations, totaling $170,918 in proposed fines connected to an inspection of the bulk mail processing and distribution center at 3701 W. Wendover Ave.
Dawn Michelle Bottoms and her daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died in the fire that began about 7 a.m., according to the child's grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.
Pastor and businessman Anthony Knotts was led into a courtroom on Monday in handcuffs and wearing an orange jumpsuit — the only inmate on a docket full of civil matters. Among the rows of supporters, someone let out an audible gasp at the sight of Knotts, shuffling his feet in leg chains.
On Monday, Anthony Knotts will finally go before a judge and explain his actions — the first step in what will be many to rehabilitate his reputation. His dilemma started nearly a decade ago with money he borrowed and never repaid. Now, he's locked up. "Totally humbling," he wrote.
The Double Oaks bed and breakfast was once called the Harden Thomas Martin House. The 6,700-square-foot property was built in 1909 and accepted into the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
When Shital Patel accompanied her husband, Henry, to a dental appointment in Leland on July 30, 2020, she was told it would not be long before…
N.C. State's women's basketball team, led by Summerfield's Elissa Cunane, is the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport, Conn., Region, and the Greensbo…
Across the sprawling Greensboro church, workers and volunteers could always hear Brown coming because of his jangling keys. He started with cleaning the preschool when he was 18 and retired as director of housekeeping.
Ron Glenn, a Greensboro police spokesman, said someone alerted school officials that the student might have a weapon.
The 56-year-old man had left on his all-terrain vehicle to explore trails near his home on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.