4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $569,000

Picture-perfect home draws you in the moment you arrive & gets better with each step. Inviting covered front porch. Main level Primary Suite. Primary BA w/soaking tub & fully tiled oversized separate shower. Honed granite countertops, linen closet, water closet & generous daylight walk-in clothes closet. Fireside Great Rm w/volume ceilings has surround sound & French door overlooking serene backyard. Light-filled eat-in Kitchen w/honed granite countertops, subway tiled backsplash & 5-burner gas range. Wired center island, under cabinet lighting & butler's pantry. Bonus Room w/skylights. Walk-in attic offers expansion possibilities. Renovated Mudrm & drop-zone. Impressive storage & great natural light throughout. Custom pergola-covered patio is draped w/wisteria & flanked w/stone patios. Plumbed grill nook, firepit, water feature & cobblestone driveway extension. Specimen trees w/uplighting, stone-edged beds, full irr. sys. Neighborhood nature path leads to Ridgewood Swim & Tennis Club.

