 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $574,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $574,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $574,900

ACTIVELY UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN NORTHERN GREENSBORO! The 1st Floor features a SPACIOUS Primary Bdrm & Bth, 2nd Bedroom, inviting 2-Story Foyer, Open Lifestyle in Kitchen/Breakfast/Great Room, Formal Dining Room (could be used as a First Floor Office). Upstairs you'll find 2 Bdrms w/ Large Closets a Large Family Room/Rec Room -AND- a Large Bonus Room w/ Closet. Quality details throughout! Crown, Tile, Granite! Low County Taxes! NORTHERN SCHOOLS! Close to all that Greensboro has to offer including Shopping, Restaurants, Medical Facilities, etc! **ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED** Owner is co-agent and contractor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News