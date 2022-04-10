 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $575,000

95 year old Cottage Style home in the heart of Old Irving Park, built with the best quality materials and workmanship. This precious story and a half home has 4 bedrooms and features the Primary on the Main level with an updated bathroom. An additional bedroom is on the main level with a full bath. Upstairs you will find 2 nice size bedrooms with a full bath. The Den is beautifully paneled and it is the room you will live in. Den opens up to a quaint secret garden and patio filled with ferns and privacy. This home represents all the charm of an English Cottage and is on one of the best streets in Old Irving Park.

